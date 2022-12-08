Project Manager

We are looking for an energetic and ambitious individual to join our growing Cape Town team. We want someone with experience in the interiors/joinery/kitchen project management space, to work alongside our sales team in managing our projects from commencement of the project to completion.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Interpret and understand the design brief and adequately recommend products and accessories.

Project managing installations of interior joinery/cabinetry/kitchen/wardrobe/etc

Placing Orders on our suppliers and to understand the ordering process.

Quality Control of products and service delivery, ensuring delivery in line with our company policy & T’s & C’s

Maintain relationships with suppliers ensuring best rates and terms

Interrogate and compare of all costs and quotes, ensuring conservative spending

Source new suppliers when necessary.

Checking quality and accuracy on all product orders, at our supplier factories.

Assist with elements of product development as and when necessary.

Ensure the compnay brand is represented in all aspects and areas of your work and presentation

Engaging with clients and updating them of the progress of their order.

Maintaining a comprehensive knowledge of all our manufacturer product ranges, options, finishes and elements.

Becoming the Product Specialist for all Kitchen Solutions in our range

Maintaining a solid knowledge of the technical elements to ensure Plumbing and Electrical schedules are accurate and meet standards.

Ensuring that there is absolute clarity of what is required for the project from designer to implementation.

Engaging suppliers to gather information/knowledge/understanding of what can be offered

Placing the orders with our various suppliers as per the technical and Designs packs

Remain engaged in the Project process to ensure design brief is met

Attend site meetings to take accurate dimensions and prepare site progress documentation

Assisting with the costing and logistical elements of all orders.

Management of the installation team both locally and/or abroad

Responsible for creating and/or managing a programme GANTT chart in MS project or similar

Ensure a hands-on approach from the start of the project through to completion.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND CRITERIA

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite including MS project or similar.

Ability to accurately understand and interpret instructions.

Understanding of the company’s ordering and installation process

The ability to demonstrate creative problem-solving skills.

Able to set and achieve deadlines and give regular updates on the progress of our projects

Methodical, accurate and consistent attention to detail.

Able to remain calm and work in pressurised environments

Self-motivated and able to take responsibility.

Demonstrate initiative and be pro-active towards daily tasks.

Able to build good relationships at all levels both internally and externally

Someone who takes pride in their work and has a “Do What It Takes Attitude”

Be open minded.

Excellent Presentation skills

Excellent Inter-personal skills

Highly organised and execution focussed, takes initiative, and sometimes goes beyond what is required.

Attention to detail and accuracy must be exceptional

Excellent spoken and written English

Ability to work under pressure at fast pace with high levels of accuracy

Adaptable and comfortable to change.

Self-disciplined with effective time management skills

Conceptual thinking, grounded in practicality.

Is a team player

ADVANTAGEOUS CRITERIA

Relevant Qualification and Experience

Experience in the project management of the joinery/kitchen/shop fitting industries.

BEHAVIOURAL CRITERIA

Flexible attitude (A win-win attitude)

Able to demonstrate a high degree of professionalism.

Strong sense of responsibility and accountability

Able to take instruction respectfully.

Be responsible and accountable

Working hours are typically Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm, with occasional after hours required as demanded for projects”

Desired Skills:

joinery

kitchen

shop fitting

GANTT

Microsoft Project

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

