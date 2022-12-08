Project Manager (Electrical Construction) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsible for the management and optimum utilisation of resources for all projects in order to successfully meet the requirements set for the projects.
The Project Manager (PM) will be ultimately responsible for a project or projects.
You will be the main contact point for the client and HO with regard to the project. Needs to be aware of all decisions taken / implemented that will impact the project deliverables such as budget, production, quality schedule, etc.
Your main focus is: Contractual, Commercial, Engineering, Financial and Administrative
Minimum Education
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering – Heavy current or higher from a university or University of Technology.
Additional Qualifications
- Registered as Professional Engineer Technician or Higher
- Registered as a Professional Project Manager (Pr.PM) at SACPCMP
- Competency in NEC / FIDIC / JBCC contracts.
- National Diploma in Project Management.
Minimum Work Experience
- 7 years’ experience in the construction, engineering and consulting industry relevant to electrical infrastructure sector.
- The 7 years can be combined between the three disciplines listed above with two years in a management position.
KEY RESULT AREAS
- Project Management & Administration
- Project Planning
- People Management
- Project Finance
- Technical / Engineering
- Business Development
- Compliance – SHEQ / ISO
- Stakeholder Relationships
- Tendering
- Contractual & Commercial
- Project Administration
- Resource Management
- Procurement and Supplier Interaction
- Sub-Contractors & JV Partners
- HR/IR & Payroll
- Supplier / Economic Development and Localization
- Training & Development
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineer
- Project Manager
- Construction
- PR.PM