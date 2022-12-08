Project Manager (Electrical Construction)

Responsible for the management and optimum utilisation of resources for all projects in order to successfully meet the requirements set for the projects.

The Project Manager (PM) will be ultimately responsible for a project or projects.

You will be the main contact point for the client and HO with regard to the project. Needs to be aware of all decisions taken / implemented that will impact the project deliverables such as budget, production, quality schedule, etc.

Your main focus is: Contractual, Commercial, Engineering, Financial and Administrative

Minimum Education

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering – Heavy current or higher from a university or University of Technology.

Additional Qualifications

Registered as Professional Engineer Technician or Higher

or Higher Registered as a Professional Project Manager (Pr.PM) at SACPCMP

Competency in NEC / FIDIC / JBCC contracts.

National Diploma in Project Management.

Minimum Work Experience

7 years’ experience in the construction, engineering and consulting industry relevant to electrical infrastructure sector.

relevant to The 7 years can be combined between the three disciplines listed above with two years in a management position.

KEY RESULT AREAS

Project Management & Administration

Project Planning

People Management

Project Finance

Technical / Engineering

Business Development

Compliance – SHEQ / ISO

Stakeholder Relationships

Tendering

Contractual & Commercial

Project Administration

Resource Management

Procurement and Supplier Interaction

Sub-Contractors & JV Partners

HR/IR & Payroll

Supplier / Economic Development and Localization

Training & Development

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineer

Project Manager

Construction

PR.PM

