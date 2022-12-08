Project Manager – Western Cape Gardens

Project Manager
We are looking for an energetic and ambitious individual to join our growing Cape Town team. We want someone with experience in the interiors/joinery/kitchen project management space, to work alongside our sales team in managing our projects from commencement of the project to completion.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Interpret and understand the design brief and adequately recommend products and accessories.
- Project managing installations of interior joinery/cabinetry/kitchen/wardrobe/etc
- Placing Orders on our suppliers and to understand the ordering process.
- Quality Control of products and service delivery, ensuring delivery in line with our company policy & T’s & C’s
- Maintain relationships with suppliers ensuring best rates and terms
- Interrogate and compare of all costs and quotes, ensuring conservative spending
- Source new suppliers when necessary.
- Checking quality and accuracy on all product orders, at our supplier factories.
- Assist with elements of product development as and when necessary.
- Ensure the compnay brand is represented in all aspects and areas of your work and presentation
- Engaging with clients and updating them of the progress of their order.
- Maintaining a comprehensive knowledge of all our manufacturer product ranges, options, finishes and elements.
- Becoming the Product Specialist for all Kitchen Solutions in our range
- Maintaining a solid knowledge of the technical elements to ensure Plumbing and Electrical schedules are accurate and meet standards.
- Ensuring that there is absolute clarity of what is required for the project from designer to implementation.
- Engaging suppliers to gather information/knowledge/understanding of what can be offered
- Placing the orders with our various suppliers as per the technical and Designs packs
- Remain engaged in the Project process to ensure design brief is met
- Attend site meetings to take accurate dimensions and prepare site progress documentation
- Assisting with the costing and logistical elements of all orders.
- Management of the installation team both locally and/or abroad
- Responsible for creating and/or managing a programme GANTT chart in MS project or similar
- Ensure a hands-on approach from the start of the project through to completion.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND CRITERIA
- Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite including MS project or similar.
- Ability to accurately understand and interpret instructions.
- Understanding of the company’s ordering and installation process
- The ability to demonstrate creative problem-solving skills.
- Able to set and achieve deadlines and give regular updates on the progress of our projects
- Methodical, accurate and consistent attention to detail.
- Able to remain calm and work in pressurised environments
- Self-motivated and able to take responsibility.
- Demonstrate initiative and be pro-active towards daily tasks.
- Able to build good relationships at all levels both internally and externally
- Someone who takes pride in their work and has a “Do What It Takes Attitude”
- Be open minded.
- Excellent Presentation skills
- Excellent Inter-personal skills
- Highly organised and execution focussed, takes initiative, and sometimes goes beyond what is required.
- Attention to detail and accuracy must be exceptional
- Excellent spoken and written English
- Ability to work under pressure at fast pace with high levels of accuracy
- Adaptable and comfortable to change.
- Self-disciplined with effective time management skills
- Conceptual thinking, grounded in practicality.
- Is a team player
ADVANTAGEOUS CRITERIA
- Relevant Qualification and Experience
- Experience in the project management of the joinery/kitchen/shop fitting industries.
BEHAVIOURAL CRITERIA
- Flexible attitude (A win-win attitude)
- Able to demonstrate a high degree of professionalism.
- Strong sense of responsibility and accountability
- Able to take instruction respectfully.
- Be responsible and accountable
Working hours are typically Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm, with occasional after hours required as demanded for projects”
Desired Skills:
- joinery
- kitchen
- shop fitting
- GANTT
- Microsoft Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma