Scrum Master

Job purpose

As a Scrum, you will be joining a team of highly talented developers. You will be expected to take leadership in training and mentoring the software engineering team in scrum methodologies and ensuring that productivity is at a maximum by facilitating in many way to make sure we get our work over the line.

Being in this position, you will be considered senior, and you will be expected to lead, guide, encourage and motivate other members of the team.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Working and collaborating with a team of developers.

Technically Fluent.

Working closely with other departments within the company.

The ability to adapt to any situation.

Working outside the scope of standards.

To herd the cats.

Managing business expectations and identifying risks in prioritization decisions.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years’ experience as a Scrum Master.

Experienced working in a Microservice Architecture

Experience with Kanban, Scrum, Agile, Scrumban

Certifications in Scrum / Agile

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to work within a large team.

Ability to lead and motivate others.

Continuous learning / self-improvement.

Well-spoken / good written communication skills.

Logical and process thinking.

Goal-Driven.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Scrum master

IT

Telecom

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position