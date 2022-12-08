Senior Cisco Network Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

We are searching for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Gauteng.
Role Objective:
Responsible for analyzing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing and implementation of high-performance network solutions.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12 – Matric
- Current Cisco Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP)
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer science, telecommunications engineering or related discipline
Experience required:
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- Familiarity with access control models and network security
- Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.
Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.
- Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless (able to build configuration and solution which conform to standard without guidance)
- Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Leads the performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability and serviceability within minimal interruption.
- Leads network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.
- Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.
Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configure and install software, servers, routers and other network devices
- Monitor network to ensure optimum performance, reliability and availability.
- Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)
- Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.
- Maintain complete technical documentation
Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)
- Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.;
- Administration and Maintenance.
- Ability to work independently
- Good communication skills
Work environment:
- A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work.
Physical demands:
- Rack and stack of hardware equipment.
Travel:
- Own Vehicle Essential
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML