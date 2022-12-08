Senior DBA

Senior Database Administrator
What is this position about?
The current database infrastructure consists primarily of logically replicated PostgreSQL databases. You will be leading a team of database engineers and will be expected to leverage your experience in maintaining and managing databases to ensure our services are running as smooth as possible
What will your responsibilities be?
You will be responsible for:
- Working and collaborating with a team of database administrators.
- Working and collaborating with a team of developers.
- Taking ownership of the databases you manage and maintain.
- Ensuring maximum efficiency, resilency, redudancy and speed on our database infrastructure
- Applying your knowledge and experience to further educate the team and improve our database architecture or technologies.
What do you need to apply?
5 or more years of experience with:
- PostgreSQL
2 or more years of experience with:
- MySQL
- MongoDB
- pgbouncer
Having experience with the following will definitly help:
- Percona
- CockroachDB
- GitLab
- Elasticsearch
- Python3
We also look for a few behavoural competencies, namely:
- The ability to work within a team.
- The ability to lead and motivate others.
- Continuous self improvement and learning
- Very good written and spoken communication skills
- Logical and process thinking
- Curiosity
- Goal-driven
- Google-Fu
Desired Skills:
- DBA
- PostgreSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years