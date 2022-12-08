Senior DBA

Senior Database Administrator

What is this position about?

The current database infrastructure consists primarily of logically replicated PostgreSQL databases. You will be leading a team of database engineers and will be expected to leverage your experience in maintaining and managing databases to ensure our services are running as smooth as possible

What will your responsibilities be?

You will be responsible for:

Working and collaborating with a team of database administrators.

Working and collaborating with a team of developers.

Taking ownership of the databases you manage and maintain.

Ensuring maximum efficiency, resilency, redudancy and speed on our database infrastructure

Applying your knowledge and experience to further educate the team and improve our database architecture or technologies.

What do you need to apply?

5 or more years of experience with:

PostgreSQL

2 or more years of experience with:

MySQL

MongoDB

pgbouncer

Having experience with the following will definitly help:

Percona

CockroachDB

GitLab

Elasticsearch

Python3

We also look for a few behavoural competencies, namely:

The ability to work within a team.

The ability to lead and motivate others.

Continuous self improvement and learning

Very good written and spoken communication skills

Logical and process thinking

Curiosity

Goal-driven

Google-Fu

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

