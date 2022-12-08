Senior Developer (Angular & Ionic) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Norwegian-based forward-thinking company seeks the coding expertise of a highly driven Senior Developer with the exceptional ability to adapt, take on new technologies and interpret requirements. Joining its Mobile Development Unit, you will work with several clients around Cape Town and on proprietary, internal applications while helping the company setup its SA operations. The successful candidate must have 5+ years’ Angular & Ionic, 1+ years Flutter/React Native, GitHub or other Source Control tool proficiency, iOS & Android, Google Analytics, a solid understanding of TDD & Agile development and able to document a solution and scope a feature request and communicate complex technical concepts.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years Angular and Ionic.

1+ Years Flutter or React Native.

GitHub – or any source control tool experience.

Mobile Development experience (iOS and Android).

Google Analytics

Prior experience as a Development Team Lead.

Good fundamentals of Software architecture concepts and implementation.

Ability to communicate complex technical concepts with internal team.

Can document a solution and scope a feature request.

An understanding of the concepts of TDD (Test-driven development) and Agile development.

Advantageous –

NoSQL – Database experience.

AWS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills are a key requirement.

Ability to teach oneself new technology – esp. Mobile, Cloud and Analytics.

Play a supporting role to Junior Developers and Support staff.

Able to self-manage workload / tasks.

Good problem-solving skills.

COMMENTS:

