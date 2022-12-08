Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – Up to R840k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer is available in scenic Century City. The team is looking for someone to join their team and be involved in the development of their concurrent, event-driven, and highly scalable transaction processing platform.

Requirements:

Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience

Java (J2SE not J2EE)

Windows / SQL Server platform

EFT domain knowledge

x knowledge

SDLC

Testing

Coding

DevOps

Responsibilities:

QR code payments for their customers

Absa Lotto

Deposit @Till

The Reference Number for this position is MK53506, which is a permanent position based in Century City offering a rate of up to R840k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2SE

J2EE

SQL Server

SDLC

Coding

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

