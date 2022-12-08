Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – Up to R840k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 8, 2022

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer is available in scenic Century City. The team is looking for someone to join their team and be involved in the development of their concurrent, event-driven, and highly scalable transaction processing platform.
Requirements:

  • Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience
  • Java (J2SE not J2EE)
  • Windows / SQL Server platform
  • EFT domain knowledge
  • x knowledge
  • SDLC
  • Testing
  • Coding
  • DevOps

Responsibilities:

  • QR code payments for their customers
  • Absa Lotto
  • Deposit @Till

The Reference Number for this position is MK53506, which is a permanent position based in Century City offering a rate of up to R840k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

