Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – Up to R840k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer is available in scenic Century City. The team is looking for someone to join their team and be involved in the development of their concurrent, event-driven, and highly scalable transaction processing platform.
Requirements:
- Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience
- Java (J2SE not J2EE)
- Windows / SQL Server platform
- EFT domain knowledge
- x knowledge
- SDLC
- Testing
- Coding
- DevOps
Responsibilities:
- QR code payments for their customers
- Absa Lotto
- Deposit @Till
The Reference Number for this position is MK53506, which is a permanent position based in Century City offering a rate of up to R840k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2SE
- J2EE
- SQL Server
- SDLC
- Coding
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree