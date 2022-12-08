Senior Systems Administrator

SENIOR SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 16 December 2022

SALARY R676 933.28 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this job is to proactively manage, maintain and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed service level.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Relevant tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous,

– Relevant Virtualization, Backup or related qualifications

EXPERIENCE

– 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing SAN storage,

– 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing large scale backup environments,

– 5 years’ experience in supporting Virtualization technologies with specific emphasis on VMWare and have a solid understanding of the technology,

– 5 years’ experience in working with and supporting Microsoft technologies e.g.Server OS, Active Directory network environments etc.

– 5 years’ experience in managing IT Disaster Recovery services

– Demonstrate ability to communicate and engage with business partners,technical vendors and internal technical support counter parts.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Investigate and analyse feasibility of system requirements and develops systemspecifications.

– Undertake capacity planning in order to meet business requirements.

– Manages the day-to-day operations of the Company’s hosting environment by monitoring system performance, configuration, maintenance procedures andescalations.

– Perform 2nd and 3rd level troubleshooting as required. As such, leads problem solving efforts often involving outside vendors and other support personneland/or organisations.

– Reduce server infrastructure related risk and improve availability.

– Collect and analyse operational data (especially incident and change records) to identify emerging trends and log problem records to assist with problemresolution and increased server availability.

– Proactively analyse of the backup service in order to streamline and enhance the overall service recoverability.

Plan and implement maintenance activities required for the various system platforms.

Recommends the redesign and configuration of virtual hosting platforms where applicable.

Identify methods, solutions, and provide project leadership and management in order to deliver a high level of service to the business units of the Company.

Implement and manage appropriate backup testing environment that can be used for monthly backup testing.

In-depth troubleshooting of backup and restore failures.

Management and testing of the disaster recovery application services.

Achieve set turnaround times in line with the agreed service level management time lines (for infrastructure)

Work with vendors to assist support activities.

Review and improve existing management procedures to ensure operational reliability.

Provide training to technical staff on how to use new software and hardware developed and/or acquired.

Create or administer training and awareness presentations or materials.

Conduct project-based work for implementation of ICT services

Compile, maintain and develop relevant documentation

Report on System Performance and Capacity management on a monthly basis.

Research, evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies

Desired Skills:

Virtualization Backup or related qualifications

experience in managing IT Disaster Recovery services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

