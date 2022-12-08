Senior Systems Administrator

Dec 8, 2022

POSITION PURPOSE

  • The purpose of this job is to proactively manage, maintain and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed service level.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous,
  • Relevant Virtualization, Backup or related qualifications,
  • 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing SAN storage,
  • 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing large scale backup environments,
  • 5 years’ experience in supporting Virtualization technologies with specific emphasis on VMWare and have a solid understanding of the technology,
  • 5 years’ experience in working with and supporting Microsoft technologies e.g. Server OS, Active Directory network environments etc.
  • 5 years’ experience in managing IT Disaster Recovery services
  • Demonstrate ability to communicate and engage with business partners, technical vendors, and internal technical support counter parts.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Investigate and analyse feasibility of system requirements and develops system specifications.
  • Undertake capacity planning in order to meet business requirements.
  • Manages the day-to-day operations of the company’s hosting environment by monitoring system performance, configuration, maintenance procedures and escalations.
  • Perform 2nd and 3rd level troubleshooting as required. As such, leads problem-solving efforts often involving outside vendors and other support personnel and/or organisations.
  • Reduce server infrastructure related risk and improve availability.
  • Collect and analyse operational data (especially incident and change records) to identify emerging trends and log problem records to assist with problem resolution and increased server availability.
  • Proactively analyse of the backup service in order to streamline and enhance the overall service recoverability.
  • Plan and implement maintenance activities required for the various system platforms.
  • Recommends the redesign and configuration of virtual hosting platforms where applicable.
  • Identify methods, solutions, and provide project leadership and management in order to deliver a high level of service to the business units of the company.
  • Implement and manage appropriate backup testing environment that can be used for monthly backup testing.
  • In-depth troubleshooting of backup and restore failures.
  • Management and testing of the disaster recovery application services.
  • Achieve set turnaround times in line with the agreed service level management timelines (for infrastructure)
  • Work with vendors to assist support activities.
  • Review and improve existing management procedures to ensure operational reliability.
  • Provide training to technical staff on how to use new software and hardware developed and/or acquired.
  • Create or administer training and awareness presentations or materials.
  • Conduct project-based work for implementation of ICT services
  • Compile, maintain and develop relevant documentation
  • Report on System Performance and Capacity management on a monthly basis.
  • Research, evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies

Desired Skills:

  • SAN storage
  • feasibility of system requirements
  • analyse operational data
  • managing IT Disaster Recovery
  • supporting Virtualization technologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

