Server Engineer

Dec 8, 2022

This role will form part of a team of infrastructure engineers that overlook and provide critical (L3 and L4) support to data centres across the African region. The incumbent shall form part of a talented team of engineers that demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance and security. He/She will provide expert technical assistance and expertise in performing capacity management and planning, evaluation of emerging infrastructure technologies, supporting data centre operations and a point of escalation for the different IT teams across the Africa region.

  • Using in-depth knowledge of the supported platform (Microsoft – Hyper-V); recommends improvements, defines system solutions, defines process solutions, troubleshoots integration issues, and represents interests of the support team in enterprise systems portfolio planning.
  • Ensures high availability of enterprise infrastructure platforms.
  • Performs routine system monitoring, necessary troubleshooting and daily alert review, in order to determine the health and needs of systems.
  • Maintains and recommends procedures for system administration activities, supports the development and maintenance of IT standards, and provides input for mid to long range systems planning.
  • Designs and validates the hardware layer solutions, meeting resiliency and performance expectations.
  • Maintains awareness and knowledge of industry technology trends for technical viability and risk management to the organisation.
  • Adhere to and implement Group ICT standards and policies.

Effectively and efficiently develop, maintain and optimise server infrastructure

Desired Skills:

  • self motivated
  • Operating Systems
  • MS Hyper V Cluster environments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *