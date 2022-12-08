Server Engineer

This role will form part of a team of infrastructure engineers that overlook and provide critical (L3 and L4) support to data centres across the African region. The incumbent shall form part of a talented team of engineers that demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance and security. He/She will provide expert technical assistance and expertise in performing capacity management and planning, evaluation of emerging infrastructure technologies, supporting data centre operations and a point of escalation for the different IT teams across the Africa region.
- Using in-depth knowledge of the supported platform (Microsoft – Hyper-V); recommends improvements, defines system solutions, defines process solutions, troubleshoots integration issues, and represents interests of the support team in enterprise systems portfolio planning.
- Ensures high availability of enterprise infrastructure platforms.
- Performs routine system monitoring, necessary troubleshooting and daily alert review, in order to determine the health and needs of systems.
- Maintains and recommends procedures for system administration activities, supports the development and maintenance of IT standards, and provides input for mid to long range systems planning.
- Designs and validates the hardware layer solutions, meeting resiliency and performance expectations.
- Maintains awareness and knowledge of industry technology trends for technical viability and risk management to the organisation.
- Adhere to and implement Group ICT standards and policies.
Effectively and efficiently develop, maintain and optimise server infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- self motivated
- Operating Systems
- MS Hyper V Cluster environments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree