Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria West

This role will form part of a team of infrastructure engineers that overlook and provide critical (L3 and L4) support to data centres across the African region. The incumbent shall form part of a talented team of engineers that demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance and security. He/She will provide expert technical assistance and expertise in performing capacity management and planning, evaluation of emerging infrastructure technologies, supporting data centre operations and a point of escalation for the different IT teams across the Africa region.

Using in-depth knowledge of the supported platform (Microsoft – Hyper-V); recommends improvements, defines system solutions, defines process solutions, troubleshoots integration issues, and represents interests of the support team in enterprise systems portfolio planning.

Ensures high availability of enterprise infrastructure platforms.

Performs routine system monitoring, necessary troubleshooting and daily alert review, in order to determine the health and needs of systems.

Maintains and recommends procedures for system administration activities, supports the development and maintenance of IT standards, and provides input for mid to long range systems planning.

Designs and validates the hardware layer solutions, meeting resiliency and performance expectations.

Maintains awareness and knowledge of industry technology trends for technical viability and risk management to the organisation.

Adhere to and implement Group ICT standards and policies.

Effectively and efficiently develop, maintain and optimise server infrastructure

Desired Skills:

self motivated

Operating Systems

MS Hyper V Cluster environments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

