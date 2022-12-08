These are the channel’s favourite vendors

South Africa’s resellers have once again made their voices heard, voting for their favourite vendors in the 2022 Channelwise Awards.

“Over the years, the Channelwise Awards have tracked the progress of the South African IT industry, reflecting each year how technology and the various players have grown, matured and changed,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.

“And, despite a raft of challenges in 2022, the IT industry has risen to the occasion, with resellers continuing to service their customers with the support of vendors and distributors.”

For the Channelwise Awards, reseller partners chose their favourite vendors and distributors in the following categories: Infrastructure, Networking; End User Devices; Printers and Peripherals; Security; and Components and Accessories.

The vendors selected by popular vote in the 2022 awards are as follows:

Infrastructure vendors

Servers: Dell, HPE, Lenovo

IaaS and PaaS: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Axiz Cloud

Virtualisation: VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix

Hyperconverged infrastructure: VMware, Dell, HPE

Storage subsystems: Dell, HPE, Lenovo

Backup solutions: Veeam, Dell, HPE

Cloud storage: Microsoft, VMware, Veeam

UPS: APC, Mecer, Eaton

Inverters: Mecer, RCT, Apex

Networking vendors

Networking devices: Aruba, Cisco, Dell

SD-WAN: Aruba, VMware, Cisco

Cabling: Molex, Netgear, Zone by Datanet

Edge computing: HPE, Dell, D-Link

Cabinets and racks: APC, Mecer, HPE

Network management: Dell, VMware, Cisco

Printers and peripherals vendors

Laser printer and multi-function devices: HP Inc, Canon, Brother

Inkjet printer and multi-function devices: HP Inc, Canon, Epson

Projectors: Epson, Acer, Dell

ECM and Scanners: HP Inc, Fujitsu, Ricoh

Monitors: Dell, Samsung, HP Inc

End user device vendors

Personal computers: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Workstations: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Thin clients: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Gaming PCs: MSI, Dell (including Alienware), Asus

Notebooks: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Gaming notebooks: Dell (including Alienware), Asus, Lenovo Legion

Tablets: Samsung, Lenovo, Apple

Security vendors

Endpoint security: Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos

Hardware (appliances): Cisco, Fortinet, SonicWall

Network/cloud security: Fortinet, Check Point, McAfee

Security management: Fortinet, Cisco, SolarWinds

Cameras: Hikvision, Dahua, Axis

Components and accessories vendors

Bags and sleeves: Targus, Port, Kensington

Headphones: Logitech, JBL, Jabra

Keyboard, mouse, joysticks and VR headsets: Logitech, Microsoft, Dell

CPUs and GPUs: Intel, AMD, Nvidia

Graphic cards: Nvidia, MSI, Gigabyte

Memory: Kingston, Crucial, Transcend

Disk drives: Seagate, Kingston, Samsung

Sensors (IoT devices): Xiaomi, Raspberry Pi, Zebra