Web Methods Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Purpose of the Position ? To develop integration services/APIs based on SoftwareAG webMethods product suite
Key Deliverables & Reposnisbilities –
- Develop Integrations & solutions using Integration tool – SoftwareAG
- Create and expose SOAP web services, REST services, API through
- Work on web Methods ESB, Terracotta, Mediator, Integration Server, Universal Messaging, Managed File Transfer (MFT), API Portal, API Gateway, Microservices runtime to build services
- Use webMethods API Gateway to manage API’s and API policies
- Installing & Configuring WebMethods Software and upgrading the webMethods HIP infrastructure
- Use Cross vista for Deployment, Version control and maintenance of
- Use Azure DevOps for build and release deployment of webMethods code
- Developing webMethods utilities for teams to support their solutions
- Help with debugging issues in different environment (Dev, QA and Production)
- Implement Governance control on the web Methods environment
- Develop Solution Architecture repository
- Code Review of solution and peer to peer code reviews for best practic
- Exceptional technical troubleshooting skill
- Strong teamwork and individual drive, highly motivated, articulate and eager to learn
- Code documentation, Technical Design Specifications and artefacts documentation on OneDrive or SharePoint repository
- Experience in BPM stack offered by Exposure to BPM concepts with other tools is always as advantage. (Desired but not necessary)
- Should have a firm hold of the Integration layer components of SoftwareAG such as Integration Server, My webMethodServer, Universal Messaging, File Transfer Gateway and Microservices runtime
- Drilling further into the details, the below points to be
- JDBC, JMS, FlatFile, Task, Basics of CAF, RDBMS, Process Designing, Optimize for process (BAM), monitoring services, REST services, error handling, advanced java services,
- API interaction with Universal Messaging, ESB performance – caching and enhanced XML parsing – Terracotta.
- Responsible for coaching, guiding and mentoring junior members of the team to help them scale
- Good knowledge of design patterns and recommends proper usage of Guides (and helps others) in creating and reusing components.
- Should be good in deployment guidelines and can support team during deployment
- Good understanding of webMethods Business Rule, which includes the recommendation of placing the rule in the right places and exposing them as API. (Desired but not necessary
Qualifications & Experience –
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Software AG Certified API Management Professional Certification prefered
- Software AG Certified webMethods Integration Professional essential
Experience
- Minimum five years of experience of application integration using the webMethods application integration suite
- Java / JEE, .NET Programming, and frameworks
- webMethods integration frameworks
- Expert in REST API, Microservices and SOA messaging
- Extensive knowledge about event driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling
- Expert in database engineering using Oracle and SQL development
-
Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, and SOAP
-
§ Expert knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificated, and PKI§ Strong experience with data architecture and application architecture§ Good communication (verbal and written)§ Willing to learn new ways of doing things or technology
Ways of Work
- Pre-Grooming Analysis§ Provide required solution specific inputs to support solution analyst when required
- Backlog Refinement§ Provide details relating to development considerations as input to sizing user story effort
- PI Planning§ Identify development backlog items / dependencies for feature realization along with capacity estimates§ Provide development view and inputs to the team PI Plan
- Platform Team Delivery§ Ask questions to clarify understanding and identify development tasks to be completed as part of user story delivery – during sprint planning§ Create identified development tasks on the team delivery board against the user story§ Execute/Deliver against agreed development tasks§ Update ADO tasks in line with progress made§ Provide status updates on existing development tasks and advise of any blockers in daily stand-ups
- Integration Testing§ Deploy completed and successfully tested items for integration testing with support from the SystemTeam
-
User Acceptance Testing§ Deploy successfully SIT tested items to the UAT environment for UAT testing with support from theSystem Team
-
Technical Competencies –
- Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation
- Strong process/ requirement documentation/ modeling
- Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Customer focus and service orientation
- Planning and organizing
Desired Skills:
- Documentation
- Customer Focus
- Stakeholder Engagement
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree