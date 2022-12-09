DevOps Lead at IDR Group

The DevOps Lead is responsible for managing and leading a DevOps lifecycle and is accountable for the implementation of the process. The DevOps Lead is responsible for automating all the manual tasks for developing and deploying code and data to implement continuous deployment and continuous integration frameworks. They are also held responsible for maintaining high availability of production and non-production virtual environments.

Responsibilities:

You will be working on Microsoft Azure to design, develop, and implement DevOps best practices

Mentoring and guiding the team members

Experience in monitoring technologies

You will be leveraging key DevOps Technologies to implement the solution

Participate in creating new services capabilities, productized solution offerings and document

Participate in technical engagements such as Proof of Concepts, project delivery for key strategic opportunities

Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure

Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project

Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs

Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage

Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible

Identifying and deploying cybersecuritymeasures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management

Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools

Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)

Cloud-native architectures, micro-services architectures, APIs

Skills & Other Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Engineering, Math, or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

5 years’ experience in a similar role

5 years’ relevant experience in developing, deploying and / or administering infrastructure /CICD Pipelines solutions

Strong knowledge and experience on Azure (Certification preferred) and Azure DevOps pipeline

Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, cloud and container technologies such as Azure, Docker, Kubernetes/ECS, etc.

3 years’ experience in configuration management and automation Terraform

Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML

Experience working closely with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, XP, and with teams leveraging DevOps and Continuous Delivery / Integration

Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools

Min 5 years’ experience in database technologies – e.g., MSSQL

Excellent problem-solving ability in complex environments

3-5 years working experience in complex IT operational environments in various aspects of design, engineering, analysis, and testing and ongoing support for their technical area

Effective organizational, time management, and communication skills

Working knowledge of current trends and techniques for their technical track preferred

Desired Skills:

Azure

DevOps

MSSQL

