EIP Developer

Desired Skills:
- Conceptual Thinking
- Flexibility
- Effective Communication
- Learning Focus
- Service & Stakeholder Focus
- Judgement and decision making
- Managing complexity and ambiguity
- Contribute to team success
- Adhere to policies and standards
- Technology & integration trends
- DevSecOps best practices
- Analysis and problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Minimum qualification required:
– A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
– Five to eight years’ experience in the development environment.
Competencies:
– A minimum of three years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
– Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
– Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications
– Strong development in integration API and security
– Extensive experience in devsecops
– Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2
– Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c
– Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence
– Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)
– Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)
– Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
– Advanced ability to design or architect and develop IT solutions.
The following will be an added advantage:
– Professional Certification
– Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)
Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience