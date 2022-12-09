EIP Developer

Desired Skills:

Conceptual Thinking

Flexibility

Effective Communication

Learning Focus

Service & Stakeholder Focus

Judgement and decision making

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Contribute to team success

Adhere to policies and standards

Technology & integration trends

DevSecOps best practices

Analysis and problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

– A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

– Five to eight years’ experience in the development environment.

Competencies:

– A minimum of three years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender

– Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender

– Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications

– Strong development in integration API and security

– Extensive experience in devsecops

– Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

– Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

– Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

– Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)

– Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)

– Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

– Advanced ability to design or architect and develop IT solutions.

The following will be an added advantage:

– Professional Certification

– Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)

Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience

