Intermediate Software Developer

Dec 9, 2022

The comapny requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Group Executive: Chief Information Officer.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
The incumbent should work well in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for the company.
The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects, among others, migrating legacy systems into more current technology

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services
– Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures
– Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services
– Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
– Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business
– Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems
– Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules
– Prioritize multiple tasks effectively
– Understands relational databases and software design concepts

REQUIREMENTS:
? Grade 12
? South African Citizen with clear criminal record
? Driver’s licence
? Relevant tertiary qualification
? Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.
? Integration services knowledge
? Proficiency in either WebAPI, Rest or WCF, Rest essential
? Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures
? Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential
? Proficiency using Blazor Server and Web Assembly NET5.0 essential
? Proficiency creating Blazor components essential
? Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI
? Knowledge of JavaScript as used in BlazorInterested

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification
  • Knowledge of JavaScript
  • Integration Services Knowledge
  • NET5.0

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

