Intermediate Software Developer

The comapny requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Group Executive: Chief Information Officer.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
The incumbent should work well in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for the company.
The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects, among others, migrating legacy systems into more current technology
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services
– Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures
– Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services
– Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
– Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business
– Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems
– Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules
– Prioritize multiple tasks effectively
– Understands relational databases and software design concepts
REQUIREMENTS:
? Grade 12
? South African Citizen with clear criminal record
? Driver’s licence
? Relevant tertiary qualification
? Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.
? Integration services knowledge
? Proficiency in either WebAPI, Rest or WCF, Rest essential
? Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures
? Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential
? Proficiency using Blazor Server and Web Assembly NET5.0 essential
? Proficiency creating Blazor components essential
? Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI
? Knowledge of JavaScript as used in BlazorInterested
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Tertiary Qualification
- Knowledge of JavaScript
- Integration Services Knowledge
- NET5.0
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development