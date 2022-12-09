Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The comapny requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Group Executive: Chief Information Officer.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The incumbent should work well in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for the company.

The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects, among others, migrating legacy systems into more current technology

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services

– Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures

– Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services

– Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

– Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business

– Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems

– Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules

– Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

– Understands relational databases and software design concepts

REQUIREMENTS:

? Grade 12

? South African Citizen with clear criminal record

? Driver’s licence

? Relevant tertiary qualification

? Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.

? Integration services knowledge

? Proficiency in either WebAPI, Rest or WCF, Rest essential

? Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures

? Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential

? Proficiency using Blazor Server and Web Assembly NET5.0 essential

? Proficiency creating Blazor components essential

? Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI

? Knowledge of JavaScript as used in BlazorInterested

Desired Skills:

Matric

Tertiary Qualification

Knowledge of JavaScript

Integration Services Knowledge

NET5.0

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

