Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Available vacnacy for engineering graduates who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.

Responsibilities:

The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:

Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.

Firmware development, coding and testing.

System integration and debugging.

Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.

Requirements:

M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.

Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:

Linux application development

Firmware development on custom embedded platforms

Proficient in C++ / C programming

Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:

Familiarity with ARM based platforms

Familiarity with Databases / SQL

Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies

Familiarity with embedded systems

Knowledge of Python / Bash

Knowledge of Git / GCC

Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:

Accountability & integrity.

Initiative taker

Desired Skills:

C++

C Programming

Linux

Firmware

Embedded systems

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

