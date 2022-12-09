MEA PC demand drops as market normalises

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, posted a year-on-year decline of 12,8% during the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The global technology research and consulting firm’s newly updated Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker shows that shipments across the region totaled 5,4-million units in Q3 2022.

“As demand continues to normalize following the exceptionally high sales witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, shipments continue to undergo a considerable decline,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s associate research director for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “However, the market’s performance is on par with pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.”

From a product category perspective, PC shipments were down 12,3% year on year. Lenovo maintained top position with a moderate decline, while HP Inc suffered a sharp decline, coming second. Dell, on the flip side, experienced healthy growth to rank third.

Middle East & Africa PC Market Vendor Shares – Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2022 Company Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Lenovo 23.0% 24.4% HP Inc. 25.2% 21.8% Dell Technologies 14.0% 17.6% Others 37.9% 36.2%

The tablet market experienced a steep decline of 13,6% year on year. Samsung continued to lead the market by a significant margin, while Apple and Lenovo maintained their respective positions in second and third. Shipments of Samsung and Apple tablets remained close to flat year on year, while Lenovo shipments suffered a steep decline.

Middle East & Africa Tablet Market Vendor Shares – Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2022 Company Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Samsung 37.0% 42.7% Apple 11.6% 13.8% Lenovo 10.6% 7.3% Others 40.8% 36.2%