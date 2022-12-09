Mobile Application Developer at M&M Consulting

Description
We are looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all Mobile Application Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many mobile applications. We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research mobile application solutions and can work in a team or independent.
Skills Required
- 3 + years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
- Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
- Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.
- Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
- 3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
- Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
- Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
- Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
- Previous work with cross browser compatibility
- Experience working in an agile environment
Mandatory skills
- Mobile Web Development (HTML5)
- ActionScript 2+
- CSS Development
- C#, Dot Net
- JavaScript, Typescript,
- OS App Development (phone and tablet)
- Android App Development (phone and tablet)
- PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
- jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
- PHP and MySQL experience
- HTML 5, CSS
- App store strategy and implementation a major plus
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Web Development (HTML5) ActionScript 2+ CSS Development C#
- Dot Net JavaScript
- Typescript
- OS App Development (phone and tablet) Android App Development (phone and tablet) PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper) jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery) PHP and MySQL experience HTML 5
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree