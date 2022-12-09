Network Engineer (Level 2) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Design and implement network configurations, troubleshoot performance issues, carry out network monitoring, and configure security systems such as firewalls.
Minimum Requirements:
- CISCO Professional certification (CCNA / CCNP)
- MCSE Certified
- FortiGate Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate)
- Minimum of 5 years CISCO network experience
Responsibilities:- Configure and install software, routers, servers, and other network devices- Design and deploy functional networks such as LAN, WLAN, or WAN- Monitor network performance, security, and integrity- Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configuration- Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems- Layout design and implementation of new solutions- Disaster recovery operations and record backups- Monitor overall network performance- Configuration of routing and switching equipment- Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points- Firewall configuration and support- Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud, Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning
Desired Skills:
- Routing protocols
- Switches
- Network configuration
- Firewalls
- VPN
- WAN
- IT infrastructure
- CCNP
- FortiGate
- Cisco
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Card
- Cellphone
- Laptop