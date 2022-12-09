Network Engineer (Level 2) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 9, 2022

Design and implement network configurations, troubleshoot performance issues, carry out network monitoring, and configure security systems such as firewalls.

Minimum Requirements:

  • CISCO Professional certification (CCNA / CCNP)
  • MCSE Certified
  • FortiGate Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate)
  • Minimum of 5 years CISCO network experience

Responsibilities:- Configure and install software, routers, servers, and other network devices- Design and deploy functional networks such as LAN, WLAN, or WAN- Monitor network performance, security, and integrity- Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configuration- Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems- Layout design and implementation of new solutions- Disaster recovery operations and record backups- Monitor overall network performance- Configuration of routing and switching equipment- Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points- Firewall configuration and support- Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud, Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning

Desired Skills:

  • Routing protocols
  • Switches
  • Network configuration
  • Firewalls
  • VPN
  • WAN
  • IT infrastructure
  • CCNP
  • FortiGate
  • Cisco

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Company Vehicle
  • Fuel Card
  • Cellphone
  • Laptop

