SAP Functional Consultant

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP FI Consultant. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP S/4HANA FI with integration to SD and MM and good knowledge of COPA, currency types, multiple valuation and material ledger.

Working with a complex, highly custom (non-standard) solutions in a highly integrated environment with many interfaces using different technologies.

Understanding of local market requirements, e.g. local taxes and legal requirements, and translating them, as far as possible, into template IT solutions

SAP customising and working with ABAP developers to implement solutions.

Working with Agile methodology using JIRA and Confluence.

