SAP Functional Consultant

Dec 9, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP FI Consultant. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP S/4HANA FI with integration to SD and MM and good knowledge of COPA, currency types, multiple valuation and material ledger.
  • Working with a complex, highly custom (non-standard) solutions in a highly integrated environment with many interfaces using different technologies.
  • Understanding of local market requirements, e.g. local taxes and legal requirements, and translating them, as far as possible, into template IT solutions
  • SAP customising and working with ABAP developers to implement solutions.
  • Working with Agile methodology using JIRA and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP S/4HANA FI
  • SD
  • MM
  • JIRA and Confluence

