SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP FI Consultant. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP S/4HANA FI with integration to SD and MM and good knowledge of COPA, currency types, multiple valuation and material ledger.
- Working with a complex, highly custom (non-standard) solutions in a highly integrated environment with many interfaces using different technologies.
- Understanding of local market requirements, e.g. local taxes and legal requirements, and translating them, as far as possible, into template IT solutions
- SAP customising and working with ABAP developers to implement solutions.
- Working with Agile methodology using JIRA and Confluence.
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- SAP S/4HANA FI
- SD
- MM
- JIRA and Confluence