Senior Software Developer

JOB SUMMARY:The company requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for the company. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as the company is currently migrating their legacy systems across to more current tech.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
– Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.
– Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
– Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
– Working closely with other developers as well as business.
– Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
– Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:
– A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
– Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
– Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
– Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
– Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
– Proficiency in Micro Services.
– Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
– Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
– BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
– BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
– BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
– Good communication skills.
– Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.
– South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record
– Own reliable transport
Desired Skills:
- Bachelors degree
- communication skills.
- Analytical
- problem solving skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree