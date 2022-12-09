Senior Software Developer

JOB SUMMARY:The company requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for the company. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as the company is currently migrating their legacy systems across to more current tech.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

– Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.

– Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

– Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

– Working closely with other developers as well as business.

– Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

– Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:

– A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

– Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

– Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.

– Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

– Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).

– Proficiency in Micro Services.

– Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).

– Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.

– BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.

– BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.

– BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

– Good communication skills.

– Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.

– South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record

– Own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

Bachelors degree

communication skills.

Analytical

problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

