Senior UI UX Designer

Dec 9, 2022

Mandatory Requirements:

  • SAP related qualification (Please provide proof of SAP related qualification when submitting CV)
  • 5+ Years UX Experience
  • User experience design of applications
  • Local Government experience would be beneficial – It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town – If not, anywhere in SA is okay.

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • UI/UX
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • UI/UX Design
  • SAP
  • ERP
  • User experience design of applications
  • design of applications
  • Design applications
  • User Experience
  • identifying and solving user problems
  • Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

