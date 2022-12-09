Software Engineer – Backend – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Python
- js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
