Software Engineer – Backend

Dec 9, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
  • Python
  • js
  • Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

