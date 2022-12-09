Software Engineer – Backend

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Python

js

Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

