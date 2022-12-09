Software Engineer with AWS Experience – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a

Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

AWS Experience

Strong Java skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

Full-Stack skills

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Full-Stack skills

