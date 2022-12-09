Software Engineer with AWS Experience – Gauteng Midrand

Dec 9, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a
Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS Experience
  • Strong Java skills
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Full-Stack skills

