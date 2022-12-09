SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer (Insurance sector) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 9, 2022

We have an exciting new role for a SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer in the Finance/Insurance sector, Bedfordview (Hybrid role)
Responsibilities

  • Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.
  • Write database queries using SQL.
  • Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management using SSRS.
  • Provide and maintain reports using PowerBI
  • Build and maintain cubes using SSAS
  • Review, interpret and fulfil ongoing business report requirements
  • Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
  • ETL using SSIS or other technologies

Required Experience

  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Advanced SQL skills including SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, and T-SQL
  • Advanced PowerBI skills
  • Min 3 years’ experience in the above
  • Ability to analyse large datasets
  • Ability to write comprehensive reports

Non-Technical Skills:

  • Able to work well in a team as well as individually
  • Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
  • Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Some exposure to the Agile methodology.

Salary: R35-45k p/m

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • SSIS
  • PowerBI

