SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer (Insurance sector)

We have an exciting new role for a SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer in the Finance/Insurance sector, Bedfordview (Hybrid role)

Responsibilities

Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.

Write database queries using SQL.

Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management using SSRS.

Provide and maintain reports using PowerBI

Build and maintain cubes using SSAS

Review, interpret and fulfil ongoing business report requirements

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

ETL using SSIS or other technologies

Required Experience

Advanced Excel skills

Advanced SQL skills including SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, and T-SQL

Advanced PowerBI skills

Min 3 years’ experience in the above

Ability to analyse large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

Non-Technical Skills:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately plan and prioritise work

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Some exposure to the Agile methodology.

Salary: R35-45k p/m

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SSAS

SSIS

PowerBI

