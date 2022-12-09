SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer (Insurance sector)

We have an exciting new role for a SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer in the Finance/Insurance sector, Bedfordview (Hybrid role)
Responsibilities
- Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.
- Write database queries using SQL.
- Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management using SSRS.
- Provide and maintain reports using PowerBI
- Build and maintain cubes using SSAS
- Review, interpret and fulfil ongoing business report requirements
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- ETL using SSIS or other technologies
Required Experience
- Advanced Excel skills
- Advanced SQL skills including SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, and T-SQL
- Advanced PowerBI skills
- Min 3 years’ experience in the above
- Ability to analyse large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Some exposure to the Agile methodology.
Salary: R35-45k p/m
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- SSAS
- SSIS
- PowerBI