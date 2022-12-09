SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are recruiting a SQL Developer for a permanent opportunity at Irene, Pretoria.

Preferred Qualification:

B.Sc. / B.COMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

Experience Required:

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

Creating and optimizing complex SQL queries for data extraction

Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Payroll Financial experience

The following skills are a plus:

Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

MS Reporting services

BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

Mining Industry knowledge

Taxation knowledge

Duties/Responsibilities:

Development of high-quality database solutions

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Work environment:

Hybrid

Travel:

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

