Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE high-level support for user and infrastructure environments ensuring careful and optimal call management and efficiencies as the next Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You must be available to provide after-hours standby support. The ideal candidate must be A+/N+ or MCSE Certified or have a relevant IT tertiary qualification with 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment. You must also have experience creating users and managing AD, be proficient with PC Builds and Endpoint installations and possess a valid Driver’s Licence with your own reliable transport and be available to provide after-hours Standby Support.

DUTIES:

Correctly analyse and prioritise calls and requests according to business impact and urgencies as well as financial impact.

Manage call escalations to 2 nd Level and Specialist Support within the group as well as customer vendors.

Level and Specialist Support within the group as well as customer vendors. Liaise between users, IT Outsource providers and internal IT processes.

Assist with incident management and problem resolution, ensuring minimal impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.

Identify and escalate persistent incidents.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users (VIP users) in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on ITSM.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company’ business standards, processes, and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to all Standard Operating Procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+ or N+ / MCSE or tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment.

AD and GPO experience – Creating users and managing AD.

Proficient at PC Builds and Endpoint installations

Must be available to provide after-hours Standby Support.

Able to communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users.

Must be a team player with the ability to work in and with a virtual team.

Must have valid Driver’s License and reliable transport as travelling is a requirement

ITIL proficiency an advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail.

Able to work independently.

Can cope under pressure.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

