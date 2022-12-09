Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Purpose of the role:

The Senior Systems Analyst – Integration will oversee the design, development and delivery of interfaces that ensure the seamless integration of data between the different applications in the Company’s systems landscape. This includes integrating internal as well as external (third party) applications.

Duties and reponsibilities:

Technical Solutions and Advisory

o Provides insight into how integration technology can best be used to support business goals

o Works with architects in formulating and implementing relevant roadmaps for integration

o Provides input into the development of principles and standards that govern integration design & build

o Investigates new integration technologies by building/supervising the build of prototypes to understand technical implementation

o Contributes technical expertise and assistance to various organisational stakeholders including the Business Applications Operations Teams, Business Analysts and Functional Analysts

Interface Analysis and Design

o Produces well defined technical integration specifications that conform to the Company standards

o Reviews integration solution design against business requirements

o Contributes estimates and timings to Programme and Project Managers for the creation and support of integration artefacts

Interface Development, Testing and Maintenance

o Ensures that all solutions are maintainable, configurable and that all processes are well-documented

o Executes unit and integration testing following documented test cases

o Produces release notes, deployment scripts and troubleshooting guides for deployment

o Proactively recommends & implements tasks required for optimization of stability and performance regarding integration

Project Team Participation

o Assists the team with project management and execution of System Releases (e.g. service updates, integrations, new configurations)

o Monitors progress of tasks against a project plan and communicates status regarding project and production issues

o Helps troubleshoot issues and processes, and drives toward resolutions

Requirements (skills, knowledge, experience):

Degree in Information Systems

7 years’ experience (minimum) in integration architecture, design, and delivery

5 years’ experience in building interfaces in SAP PO

Understanding of and exposure to SAP modules (SAP SD/MM/CAR/MDF/EWM/FI/PMR)

Experience using SAP NetWeaver Developer Studio and NWDI (NetWeaver Development Infrastructure)

Experience in Integration Solution Advisory Methodology (ISA-M)

At least 3 to 5 years’ experience in Java and J2EE

2 years’ retail experience (preferably in FMCG environment)

Desired Skills:

SAP PO

SAP SD

SAP MM

SAP CAR

SAP MDF

SAP EW

SAP FI

SAP PMR

SAP NWDI

ISA-M

Java

J2EE

Retail

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established Retailer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

