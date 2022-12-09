UX Designer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for exceptional user experience as a talents UX Designer is sought by a leading FinTech company looking to utilise your experience to help shape the direction of its product offering. person needs to be able to understand complex problems/use cases and be familiar and comfortable with the UX design process. The ideal candidate must present a portfolio of design projects, have a BSc Degree in Computer Science/IT/Informatics or other relevant tertiary qualification, have 3-7 years’ experience in a similar role with proficiency in wireframe tools Balsamiq & Axure and Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop. You must be able to illustrate design ideas using storyboards and process flows and preferably have experience in Asset Management and Financial Services.

DUTIES:

Perform strategic UX research consisting of the following – Stakeholder interviews Competitor product reviews User interviews Existing product audits Analysis and review of research

Create requirements for content and functionality.

Explore contextual user scenarios.

Document the scope of the UX which includes a common understanding of features, schedules, and milestones.

Interaction Design.

Information Architecture.

Interface Design.

Navigation Design.

Visual Design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related Degree.

Experience/Skills –

3-7 Years’ experience as a UX Designer.

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., Balsamiq, Axure).

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards and process flows.

Experience in information and technology service.

Experience in Asset Management and Financial Services (preferred).

Portfolio of design projects.

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion to learn.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills (core to the role).

Ability to self-manage and self-motivate.

Able to effectively plan and structure tasks.

Meets deadlines.

Goal oriented.

Team player.

Adaptable, ability to work in Agile environment.

Reporting.

COMMENTS:

