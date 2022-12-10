Service Desk Engineer (Level 2) – Gauteng Roodepoort

First point of contact for resolving, escalating, integrating, and solving problems relating to Microsoft Server, SQL, Cisco, VPN, firewalls, Workstation, backups, and vendor-specific hardware and software issues.

Minimum Requirements:

CCNA/CCVP/CCIE (CISCO certified)

MCSA Certified

Fortinet Firewall Technologies (NSE 4-8)

Minimum 5 years experience in:

o Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows / Server, and Exchange support

o Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling support

o VOIP/SIP setup and management

o Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support

o Data backup and recovery support, corporate antivirus support, and VPN connectivity support

Responsibilities:

Server Operating Systems – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting

On-Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365 – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting

Windows Workstation – troubleshooting and configuration

Datacenter Technologies – Enterprise Backup Systems, load balancing solutions, Hyper-V and VMware, SAN architecture, VMware

Telephony – VOIP/SIP, PBX, call management, routing, Cloud hosted PBX systems

Technical knowledge – TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting, routers and firewalls, terminal services and VMware, switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network, DNS service, load balancing solutions, virtualization, and wireless technologies

Desired Skills:

Remote support

2nd Line

Cisco

Fortinet

Service Desk

Call Logging

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Plan

Wellness Program

Laptop

Cellphone

Learn more/Apply for this position