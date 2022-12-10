Service Desk Engineer (Level 2) – Gauteng Roodepoort

Dec 10, 2022

First point of contact for resolving, escalating, integrating, and solving problems relating to Microsoft Server, SQL, Cisco, VPN, firewalls, Workstation, backups, and vendor-specific hardware and software issues.

Minimum Requirements:

  • CCNA/CCVP/CCIE (CISCO certified)
  • MCSA Certified
  • Fortinet Firewall Technologies (NSE 4-8)
  • Minimum 5 years experience in:
    o Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows / Server, and Exchange support
    o Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling support
    o VOIP/SIP setup and management
    o Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support
    o Data backup and recovery support, corporate antivirus support, and VPN connectivity support

Responsibilities:

  • Server Operating Systems – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
  • On-Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365 – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
  • Windows Workstation – troubleshooting and configuration
  • Datacenter Technologies – Enterprise Backup Systems, load balancing solutions, Hyper-V and VMware, SAN architecture, VMware
  • Telephony – VOIP/SIP, PBX, call management, routing, Cloud hosted PBX systems
  • Technical knowledge – TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting, routers and firewalls, terminal services and VMware, switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network, DNS service, load balancing solutions, virtualization, and wireless technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Remote support
  • 2nd Line
  • Cisco
  • Fortinet
  • Service Desk
  • Call Logging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Funeral Plan
  • Wellness Program
  • Laptop
  • Cellphone

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *