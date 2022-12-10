Service Desk Engineer (Level 2)

First point of contact for resolving, escalating, integrating, and solving problems relating to Microsoft Server, SQL, Cisco, VPN, firewalls, Workstation, backups, and vendor-specific hardware and software issues.
Minimum Requirements:
- CCNA/CCVP/CCIE (CISCO certified)
- MCSA Certified
- Fortinet Firewall Technologies (NSE 4-8)
- Minimum 5 years experience in:
o Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows / Server, and Exchange support
o Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling support
o VOIP/SIP setup and management
o Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support
o Data backup and recovery support, corporate antivirus support, and VPN connectivity support
Responsibilities:
- Server Operating Systems – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
- On-Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365 – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
- Windows Workstation – troubleshooting and configuration
- Datacenter Technologies – Enterprise Backup Systems, load balancing solutions, Hyper-V and VMware, SAN architecture, VMware
- Telephony – VOIP/SIP, PBX, call management, routing, Cloud hosted PBX systems
- Technical knowledge – TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting, routers and firewalls, terminal services and VMware, switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network, DNS service, load balancing solutions, virtualization, and wireless technologies
Desired Skills:
- Remote support
- 2nd Line
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Service Desk
- Call Logging
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Funeral Plan
- Wellness Program
- Laptop
- Cellphone