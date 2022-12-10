Service Desk Engineer (Level 2)

Dec 10, 2022

First point of contact for resolving, escalating, integrating, and solving problems relating to Microsoft Server, SQL, Cisco, VPN, firewalls, Workstation, backups, and vendor-specific hardware and software issues.

Minimum Requirements:

  • CCNA/CCVP/CCIE (CISCO certified)
  • MCSA Certified
  • Fortinet Firewall Technologies (NSE 4-8)
  • Minimum 5 years experience in:
    o Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows / Server, and Exchange support
    o Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling support
    o VOIP/SIP setup and management
    o Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support
    o Data backup and recovery support, corporate antivirus support, and VPN connectivity support

Responsibilities:

  • Server Operating Systems – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
  • On-Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365 – installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
  • Windows Workstation – troubleshooting and configuration
  • Datacenter Technologies – Enterprise Backup Systems, load balancing solutions, Hyper-V and VMware, SAN architecture, VMware
  • Telephony – VOIP/SIP, PBX, call management, routing, Cloud hosted PBX systems
  • Technical knowledge – TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting, routers and firewalls, terminal services and VMware, switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network, DNS service, load balancing solutions, virtualization, and wireless technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Remote support
  • 2nd Line
  • Cisco
  • Fortinet
  • Service Desk
  • Call Logging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company established in 2009 with offices in Ireland and South Africa renowned for continuous delivery of industry-leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Funeral Plan
  • Wellness Program
  • Laptop
  • Cellphone

