Dariel deepens AWS and Azure partnerships

Following the formation of its Cloud Practice, software development specialist Dariel has secured close partnerships with international cloud providers Azure and AWS.

Dariel has completed a number of complex certifications to reflect the company’s capabilities in assisting customers to migrate their workloads to the cloud.

In 18 months Dariel exceeded its own certification targets to achieve 38 AWS and 40 Azure certifications. It also launched and delivered 12 AWS and 9 Azure opportunities, and was recognised by both providers as a leading Cloud solution implementation partner.

More recently, Dariel was named a Select Partner by AWS – a partnership level that will unlock even more opportunities as the company pursues AWS Advanced tier status. While Microsoft evolved its partnership capability scoring in 2022, Dariel is well-placed to maintain its current partnership level and all capability badges.

Dariel Cloud Practice Manager, Andrew Essey says both cloud providers are now working closely with Dariel to deepen their reach in the South African market. “Our team of highly skilled, experienced and passionate technologists have worked tirelessly to gain the trust of clients to lead their Cloud strategy with the best solutions possible.

“Our ambition is to be the South African Cloud software solution company of choice by building on our many successes and effectively meeting client needs,” Essey adds.