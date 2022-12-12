Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Dec 12, 2022

5yrs Data Engineering experience

Bachelor’s degree

Using the approved integration technology (Ab Initio and SAS) to deliver.

Duties:

To prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics.

Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.

Essential:

  • Ab Initio
  • SAS

Advantageous:

  • GDE
  • Metadata
  • DQ
  • Conduct It
  • Express It
  • Control Centre
  • MetaData Hub
  • Data Profiling

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • Ab Initio
  • SAS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *