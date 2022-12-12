Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

5yrs Data Engineering experience

Bachelor’s degree

Using the approved integration technology (Ab Initio and SAS) to deliver.

Duties:

To prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics.

Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.

Essential:

Ab Initio

SAS

Advantageous:

GDE

Metadata

DQ

Conduct It

Express It

Control Centre

MetaData Hub

Data Profiling

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Ab Initio

SAS

Learn more/Apply for this position