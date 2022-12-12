Full Stack .NET Developer

Our client is looking for a .Net developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework and JS Frameworks. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. If you are also passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture, we’d like to meet you.

Responsibilities

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET C# and Javascript Frameworks

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements

2-4 Years Experience

Proven experience as a .NET Developer

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET C#, Javasa and HTML5/CSS3

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Desired Skills:

.NET Developer

html5

IT

