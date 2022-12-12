Full Stack .NET Developer

Our client is looking for a .Net developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework and JS Frameworks. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.
In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. If you are also passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture, we’d like to meet you.
Responsibilities
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET C# and Javascript Frameworks
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Requirements
- 2-4 Years Experience
- Proven experience as a .NET Developer
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Knowledge of at least one of the .NET C#, Javasa and HTML5/CSS3
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
- Attention to detail
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
Desired Skills:
- .NET Developer
- html5
- IT