IT Infrastructure Manager – R1.3m to R1.5m PA – Sandton Central (Hybrid) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

IT Infrastructure Manager – R1.3m to R1.5m PA – Sandton Central (Hybrid)

NEW JOB IN at a booming scale up and technology product groups, holding brands we love to want. They are a world leader in personal tech products and services as well as the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa. The current need calls for an IT Infrastructure Manager who is vibrant and revving to go.

The right guy/gal for the job must have an entrepreneurial mind and a Strategic view on how things operate.

This team is flying the plane while building it so an ability to shift perspective and add structure will land you the job!

To be part of this company that offers people the most exciting information, communication and entertainment technology for work and play. APPLY TODAY!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You come with 5+ years relevant IT experience, including managing teams responsible for architecture design and deployment, systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations

Experience in areas such as network design and administration, data center operations, database administration, and systems programming and administration

You are a leader by heart with excellent people development skills

Understanding of ITIL practices

Ability to manage projects from inception to completion

Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations

Strong knowledge and understanding of business need with ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence

Ability to develop and deliver projects using leading edge technologies

Experience implementing projects and working with vendors

For Qualifications, we are looking for a university degree or equivalent, preferably in a science or engineering areas

ITIL and ISO27001 accreditations for the win

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Sandton Central (Hyrbid) offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

