SA sales reps spend just 27% of their time selling

Sales organisations are optimising technology for peak efficiency, addressing customers’ increasing demands, and maximising rep productivity to drive success now.

This is among the insights from Salesforce’s fifth edition of its State of the Sales report that polled more than 7 700 sales professionals from 38 countries, including 200 from South Africa.

Key insights of thr report include:

* The new sales mantra: Maximising impact. Companies are moving away from high-risk strategies as they battle inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, regulatory uncertainty, and political disruption. And yet, sales reps are under pressure to hit targets. Sixty-four percent of South African sales professionals say selling is harder now.

* Reps strive to meet rising buyer expectations. Buyers are looking for sales reps to meet them wherever they are, regardless of channel — and then to act as trusted advisors. Organisations in South Africa connect with buyers on an average of 11 channels.

* Sales operations boost efficiency. Operational efficiency is taking on growing importance. Sales ops is expanding into a more strategic role, tasked with enabling reps to spend more time in customer conversations. Sales reps in South Africa estimate they spend only 27% of their week actually selling.

* The seller experience gets a second look. Companies are reviewing training programs and benefits, while optimising territories and sales enablement tools to set employees up for success and retain star players. Sales teams experienced a 23% average turnover rate in South Africa over the past year.

“The most recent period of growth is on pause — traded away for tight budgets and a preference for high operating margins,” says Adam Gilberd, executive vice-president: sales at Salesforce. “As sellers, we’re used to these conditions and are quickly adapting. Our customers are facing those same challenges. And our job is to help them overcome — to showcase opportunities for efficiency, cost savings, and added productivity. To be a trusted advisor in their pursuit of business goals and success now.”