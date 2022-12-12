SAP Business Analyst (WM) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Description:
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify, and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Qualification & Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)
- Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous
- Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial
Job Requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
- Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem-Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3-shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
Outputs:
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Design, create and execute test cases and test scripts.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgement while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and to perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations