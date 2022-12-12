SAP Business Analyst (WM) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Dec 12, 2022

Job Description:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify, and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification & Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)
  • Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous
  • Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial

Job Requirements:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
  • Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem-Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3-shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Design, create and execute test cases and test scripts.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgement while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and to perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *