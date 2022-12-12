SAP Business Analyst (WM) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify, and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification & Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial

Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules

Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem-Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3-shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Design, create and execute test cases and test scripts.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgement while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and to perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

