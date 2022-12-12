Senior Full Stack C# Developer with Angular (Full Remote) @ R550 P/H at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK IN at a key Consulting house within IT; the current need is for Senior Full Stack C# Developer’s with Angular to join their UK based client and cash centre consultancy.

In this role you will be responsible for the development and support of the Enterprise Cash Management (ECM) software, including web app and interface development

If you want to be part of this effective resourcing company that strives to connect highly skilled individuals – APPLY TODAY!!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You come with 8+ years broad exposure/ experience in multiple technological fields

Experience in large, transformational projects and the agile way of work

Deep skills in C# .Net and the Microsoft stack

Other skills include Web API RESTful services, Kendo UI, SQL, No SQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, ElasticSearch); Rabbit MQ

On the front end they are working with Angular 9+ and Typescript

AWS or Azure cloud experience for the win

Experience of working within service orientated architectures (i.e. SOAP)

High level of English skills, both verbal, reading and writing at a technical level

Qualifications:

Software Engineering Degree within IT will help you take first prize

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a 12 months contract position with a high likelihood or extension; offering a rate of up to R550 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed], at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

RESTful services

SQL

MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position