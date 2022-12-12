Senior Full Stack C# Developer with Angular (Full Remote) @ R550 P/H at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a key Consulting house within IT; the current need is for Senior Full Stack C# Developer’s with Angular to join their UK based client and cash centre consultancy.
In this role you will be responsible for the development and support of the Enterprise Cash Management (ECM) software, including web app and interface development
This is what you need to land an interview:
- You come with 8+ years broad exposure/ experience in multiple technological fields
- Experience in large, transformational projects and the agile way of work
- Deep skills in C# .Net and the Microsoft stack
- Other skills include Web API RESTful services, Kendo UI, SQL, No SQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, ElasticSearch); Rabbit MQ
- On the front end they are working with Angular 9+ and Typescript
- AWS or Azure cloud experience for the win
- Experience of working within service orientated architectures (i.e. SOAP)
- High level of English skills, both verbal, reading and writing at a technical level
Qualifications:
- Software Engineering Degree within IT will help you take first prize
Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a 12 months contract position with a high likelihood or extension; offering a rate of up to R550 per hour, negotiable on experience.
Desired Skills:
- RESTful services
- SQL
- MongoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree