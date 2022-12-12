Smartphones set to become irrelevant in a 6G world

The launch of 6G will spur a further shift towards mixed reality devices and make smartphones irrelevant in the next fifteen years.

According to GlobalData research, we are already seeing a shift towards mixed reality such as Meta’s Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset with the VR headset market set to generate global revenues of $50-billion by 2030.

However, these devices are currently obtrusive and not something that someone would wear outside of the home.

Anisha Bhatia, senior analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Devices capable of mixed reality experiences will start to become far less obtrusive by 2030. Devices are slowly becoming untethered from the smartphone, with some already available – for example, the Apple’s Watch SE. Apple’s entry into any category jumpstarts consumer adoption thanks to its loyal customer base.

“With its upcoming mixed reality headset that is set to be launched in early 2023, and mixed reality smart glasses up its sleeve, Apple will be seeking a mainstream replacement for its iPhone in the next ten to fifteen years.”

Other companies are also investing heavily in the mixed reality segment in preparation for a 6G world. For example, Google has been an early leader in AR glasses, and items such as haptic gloves are already available for both mainstream and enterprise segments.

Bhatia concludes: “As mixed reality becomes more accessible and prominent in our daily lives, the human body will become the interface and the way we access this digital content. The big challenge for Apple and other companies will be to create a mixed reality ecosystem that makes sense and brings scalable returns. The 6G ecosystem itself will be diverse, with an array of niche players.”