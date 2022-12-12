SNR INFRASTRUCTURE / SECURITY SPECIALIST

MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE:

To design and implement security measures and controls to ensure continuous monitoring and protection of software, networks, infrastructure and systems.



TECHNICAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS:



Deep expertise of networks, infrastructure, and cyber security monitoring tools

Understanding of CSOC – Cyber Security Operations Centre

Understanding of Service Level Agreements

Some knowledge of Cobit and /or ITIL

A sound understanding of IT Service Operations

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING:



B degree in related discipline

Relevant IT Security certification or equivalent

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE:



At least 6 years’ experience in IT, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in a security analyst role.

Good knowledge of Cyber Security and related applications and tools

KEY RESULT AREA:

ENGAGE IN INCIDENT MANAGEMENT



Resolve all allocated security related incidents – either personally (1st line) or by overseeing service providers (2nd line) in accordance with SLA agreements, standards and procedures

Review incident trends and incident history, and consolidate for problem management purposes.

MANAGE ICT ASSETS:

Develop and maintain the company asset lifecycle

Periodically refresh and rotate IT assets, as and when they have reached end of life as per policy and

Identify and record assets that are reaching their end of life or are becoming uneconomical to maintain.

Execute and/or or oversee infrastructure maintenance in a manner which takes the life of the asset into

Assist in the review of requests for new ICT infrastructure.

IT SERVICE DELIVERY:

Resolve all but the most complex infrastructure incidents against agreed SLAs; escalate incidents as and when necessary.

Work alongside 2nd line infrastructure support suppliers, to ensure that customer support and the company service requirements are met.

Manage personal performance and the performance of and service providers and implement actions to improve service delivery.

DESIGNS AND IMPLEMENTS QUALITY SECURITY SOLUTIONS:

Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defence, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, making decisions regarding insourcing and outsourcing mix to ensure company retains a core capability in this area

Monitors and tracks the remediation of application security vulnerabilities and

Support the IT Support SME’s to remediate application and technology security vulnerabilities and risks.

Assesses the impact of an application going live with residual risks/vulnerabilities and guides the stakeholders

Facilitating and brokering the negotiations with key stakeholders on the level of tolerable risk vs business

Ongoing management, monitoring and maintenance of IT security policies and the adherence

Implement activities that ensure network integrity, including but not limited to backups, anti-virus, patch deployment and email size integrity.

IT SECURITY GOVERNANCE:

Enforce a secure IT environment and ensuring compliance with local and international laws, regulations and

Monitor and manage the overall security posture using appropriate tools and technologies

Implement and drive security awareness and training program for internal and external stakeholders

Provide security during development stages of software systems, networks and data centres

Ensure and improve the company’s IT Security and regulatory compliance and governance

OUTCOMES:



Incidents are managed within given SLA, standards and procedures and accurately documented for reporting and risk mitigation purposes

Detailed and accurate asset lifecycle roster available for reporting and asset review

Service delivery is managed within the guidelines of agreed SLA’s

Implemented security solutions succeeds in remediating application and technology security vulnerabilities and risks.

Successful collaboration with business to balance business benefit and level of risk.

Increased security awareness and education

Managed and improved IT security governance and compliance

Desired Skills:

